Morgan Stanley Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $145.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMM. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.40.

NYSE:MMM opened at $149.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.32. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

