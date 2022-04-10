Morgan Stanley Lowers Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target to €71.00

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €75.00 ($82.42) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($69.96) to €52.00 ($57.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.84) to €54.00 ($59.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

DPSGY opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

