Morgan Stanley Trims Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Target Price to $35.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.
NYSE:OGN opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
