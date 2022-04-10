Morgan Stanley Trims Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Target Price to $35.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

