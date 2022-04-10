Morgan Stanley Trims Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price to $29.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Victory Capital stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Victory Capital by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

