Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,588 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS remained flat at $$131.87 on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

