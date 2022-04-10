Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $8.01 on Friday, reaching $600.04. 3,228,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,726. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $359.60 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.09 and a 200 day moving average of $519.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

