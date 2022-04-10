Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $755,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 265.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.42. 1,397,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,475. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.72 and a 200 day moving average of $255.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

