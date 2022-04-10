Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,675 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 950,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,059. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

