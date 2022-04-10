Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,822 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,536,000 after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 465,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,704,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,088,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

