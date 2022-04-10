Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,474,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after buying an additional 88,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.95. The company had a trading volume of 526,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,712. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.70. Public Storage has a one year low of $257.42 and a one year high of $411.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.38.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

