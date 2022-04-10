Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 40,972,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,284,088. The company has a market cap of $319.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

