Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.15. 1,536,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.87 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.31.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

