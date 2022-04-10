MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $101.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

MSM opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 48,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $37,861,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

