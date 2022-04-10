M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,831,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $163.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.27. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.