MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €232.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €238.00 ($261.54) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €220.88 ($242.72).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €187.05 ($205.55) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €201.90 and a 200-day moving average of €192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 45.73. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($247.14).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

