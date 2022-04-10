National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF opened at $16.37 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

