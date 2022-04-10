National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,135 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 16.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after acquiring an additional 155,196 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 1,073.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50,533 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,105 ($14.49) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $80.17.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

