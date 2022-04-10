National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.3311 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Suncor Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.