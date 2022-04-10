National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter worth $150,000.

NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $140.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.66. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $187.00.

