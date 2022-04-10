National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -236.86. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

