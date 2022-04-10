National Bank Financial Cuts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$57.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4444 per share. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

