National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 171 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.55.

NYSE TFX opened at $346.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.49.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

