National Bank of Canada FI Invests $54,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 376,028.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 454,995 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

