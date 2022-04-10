National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $44,000 Investment in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 130,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

