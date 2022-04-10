National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $45,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,986,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,735,000 after buying an additional 160,560 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,082,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

