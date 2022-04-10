National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $46,000 Investment in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after buying an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after buying an additional 1,586,116 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after buying an additional 1,152,019 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,663,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,015,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.

NYSE:MT opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

