National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $50,000 Investment in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 45.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.05) to GBX 1,442 ($18.91) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

