National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 325,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,774,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 220.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAX stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average of $81.35. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $87.58.

