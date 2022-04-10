National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 168,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.