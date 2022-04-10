National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 1,573 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after acquiring an additional 323,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,326,000 after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 835,863 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,338,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 63,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

