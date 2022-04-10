National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 186.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 487,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,544,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,512,000 after acquiring an additional 174,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,571,000 after purchasing an additional 83,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 671,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,493. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $70.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

