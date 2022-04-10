Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
NTCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NYSE:NTCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 1,897,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Natura &Co (Get Rating)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
