Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

NTCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 1,897,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 809,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co (Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.