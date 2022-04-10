Neblio (NEBL) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Neblio has a total market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $75,642.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00057388 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00016535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005144 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001022 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,112,491 coins and its circulating supply is 18,873,630 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

