Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $13.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. RxSight has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.91.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXST. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,431,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. 29.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

