NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTES. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.04. 1,145,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,971. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $97.74. NetEase has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,238,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,062,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,430,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

