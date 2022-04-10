NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.08. NETGEAR reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTGR. StockNews.com began coverage on NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 30.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 24.2% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. 184,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,703. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $675.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

