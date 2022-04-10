New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.40. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 146,391 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

