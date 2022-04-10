Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL) Trading Down 0.5%

Nexgel Inc (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 28,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 366,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Nexgel in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexgel stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexgel Inc ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.10% of Nexgel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL)

NexGel Inc is a provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. The company developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels. NexGel Inc is based in Langhorne, Pa.

