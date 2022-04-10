Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL) Trading Down 0.5%

Nexgel Inc (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 28,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 366,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Nexgel in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98.
About Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL)
NexGel Inc is a provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. The company developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels. NexGel Inc is based in Langhorne, Pa.
