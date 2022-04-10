NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE NXRT opened at $87.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.73%.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

