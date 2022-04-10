Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,304 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DTE Energy by 337.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after acquiring an additional 783,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $137.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

