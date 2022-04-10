Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,578 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after buying an additional 115,490 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $3,107,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 419.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $141.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.49. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

