Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

