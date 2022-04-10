Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 60.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after buying an additional 511,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after buying an additional 100,945 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

