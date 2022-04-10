Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

FDS opened at $441.82 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.86 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.