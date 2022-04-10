Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $14,949,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Agree Realty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Agree Realty by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

NYSE:ADC opened at $68.28 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

