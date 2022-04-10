Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $287.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.42. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.25.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.