Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $106.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

