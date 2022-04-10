Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,915 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,702. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

