Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,851 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,898,000.

VGT stock opened at $397.65 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $350.99 and a one year high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

