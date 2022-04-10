Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $449.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

